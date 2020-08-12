Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,640 in the last 365 days.

$15.1 Mil in Federal Funding for Emergency Planning & Response

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced $15.1 million in federal funding is being made available to New York State and county emergency management agencies to support planning and operational readiness for any type of disaster New York may experience.

 

Through the federal Emergency Management Performance Grant, an annual grant program, awardees are able to access funding to support efforts ranging from the development and implementation of trainings and exercises to acquiring emergency response resources. This funding is in addition to a $4.3 million supplemental grant already awarded to the state for similar efforts focused on the COVID-19 pandemic.

  

"Whether its fighting against an invisible enemy like COVID-19, or helping communities withstand the dangers of extreme weather, local governments play a critical role in emergency management and we need to make every effort to support our local partners and help ensure they have the resources they need to keep New Yorkers safe," Governor Cuomo said. "With this funding in hand, our local partners will now be better positioned to protect the communities they serve no matter what this new reality throws at us."

 

The $15.1 million awarded to New York in FY2020 represents a slight increase in funding from FY2019, when New York was awarded $15.03 million. As in past years, 51 percent of the funding ($7.7 million) will support enhancement of the state's overall readiness and all hazards approach to emergency management. The remaining 49 percent ($7.4 million) is being made available to individual counties based on a population driven formula.

 

In order to access the funding, local awardees must develop projects or initiatives which strengthen their own readiness and response capabilities to address all hazards. Projects should also focus on addressing any efforts identified by FEMA as needing national improvement. This includes logistics and distribution management planning, evacuation planning, disaster financial management, catastrophic disaster housing and resilient communications.

 

New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Patrick A. Murphy said, "Over the past several years, New York has experienced a wide array of emergency situations ranging from natural disasters to terrorism, making it essential emergency management experts have the resources they need to keep communities safe no matter the hazard. This funding not only supports the state's efforts to continuing strengthening our readiness posture, but also provides critical funding to our local partners to further build their capabilities as well."

 

Working within this framework, funding can be used to support:

  • Management and Administration activities;
  • Planning;
  • Staffing for Emergency Management Agencies;
  • Equipment;
  • Training and Exercises;
  • Construction and Renovation of Emergency Operations Centers; and
  • Maintenance and Sustainment of GIS and interoperable communications systems

 

Ineligible costs include:

  • Unallowable Equipment: firearms, ammunition, grenade launchers, bayonets, or weaponized aircraft, vessels, or vehicles of any kind with weapons installed.
  • Costs to support the hiring of sworn public safety officers for the purposes of fulfilling traditional public safety duties or to supplant traditional public safety positions and responsibilities.
  • Activities and projects unrelated to the completion and implementation of the EMPG Program.

 

Award amounts available to local emergency management agencies are listed below:

 

Awardee

Total Award

Albany County

$116,987

Allegany County

$23,019

Broome County

$78,847

Cattaraugus County

$34,567

Cayuga County

$34,460

Chautauqua County

$54,663

Chemung County

$37,701

Chenango County

$23,582

Clinton County

$35,234

Columbia County

$28,228

Cortland County

$23,162

Delaware County

$22,663

Dutchess County

$114,515

Erie County

$343,328

Essex County

$19,493

Franklin County

$23,995

Fulton County

$25,443

Genesee County

$27,117

Greene County

$23,120

Hamilton County

$6,780

Herkimer County

$28,751

Jefferson County

$47,788

Lewis County

$14,972

Livingston County

$29,073

Madison County

$32,036

Monroe County

$279,017

Montgomery County

$23,487

Nassau County

$498,124

Niagara County

$84,689

Oneida County

$91,466

Onondaga County

$176,927

Ontario County

$44,733

Orange County

$142,244

Orleans County

$20,787

Oswego County

$49,952

Otsego County

$27,920

Putnam County

$41,706

Rensselaer County

$63,691

Rockland County

$119,742

St. Lawrence County

$46,210

Saratoga County

$85,844

Schenectady County

$61,960

Schoharie County

$17,056

Schuyler County

$11,753

Seneca County

$17,977

Steuben County

$41,441

Suffolk County

$554,750

Sullivan County

$33,548

Tioga County

$23,821

Tompkins County

$42,389

Ulster County

$72,181

Warren County

$29,189

Washington County

$28,272

Wayne County

$39,520

Westchester County

$354,399

Wyoming County

$20,519

Yates County

$14,331

New York City

$3,014,527

Total

$7,423,696

 

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) will administer this funding on behalf of FEMA. DHSES will be in contact with each jurisdiction's emergency management office directly to not only ensure all guidance and application documents are in hand, but also to assist with the application process and provide additional information as necessary.

 

About the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination and support for efforts to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from terrorism and other man-made and natural disasters, threats, fires and other emergencies. For more information, visit the DHSES Facebook page, follow @NYSDHSES on Twitter, or Instagram, or visit dhses.ny.gov.

You just read:

$15.1 Mil in Federal Funding for Emergency Planning & Response

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.