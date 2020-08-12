Large Provider of Veterinary Products Selects Celebros AI Search to Power Their eCommerce Search Experience

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that a leading provider of animal health and veterinary products has selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline as their site search solution for their online store.



The company selected Celebros to grow its revenue by helping site visitors find, and buy, their favorite products with less effort. Turning site visitors into buyers is called conversion. Celebros has helped companies increase conversion by over 300% - tripling their online revenue.

The company’s eCommerce site is built on Magento, a longtime partner of Celebros. Their Celebros powered Magento site offers thousands of products to veterinarians and animal health dealers who frequently use different descriptions to search for the products they wish to purchase. Celebros’ advanced search capabilities, including natural language processing and artificial intelligence, help increase the relevancy of the results from each site visitor’s product search, which is especially important in this industry with such a large product catalog.

The company will also leverage additional features from Celebros, including advanced autocomplete, and dynamic product recommendations, using advanced machine learning algorithms that learn from the shopper’s previous search behavior. These advanced learning capabilities in Celebros will further increase revenues by prominently presenting the products that are most likely of interest to each site visitor.

“Growing revenue for our customers is our top priority,” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “Celebros uses the most advanced Artificial Intelligence systems to understand buyer behavior and simplify their purchasing experience.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline’s Unbound platform is a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Authenticated Portals, Social Media Management, Translation, Locator Pages and Web Analytics to help the goal of assisting marketers to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. OrchestraCMS is the only content and digital experience platform built 100% native on Salesforce. OrchestraCMS helps Salesforce create digital experiences for their customers and partners; combining content with business data, processes and applications across multiply channels and device including Salesforce Communities, social media, portals, intranets, websites, applications and services. Celebros Search is a commerce oriented, site search product that provides for Natural Language Processing with artificial intelligence (AI) to present very relevant search results in seven languages. Headquartered in Woburn, MA., Bridgeline customers range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Jeremy LaDuque

EVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com