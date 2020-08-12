Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Energy Department Solicits Feedback on Hydrogen and Fuel Cells R&D Activities and Strategy

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has issued a request for information (RFI) to collect feedback from industry, academia, and the research community on DOE’s hydrogen and fuel cells research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) activities and strategies, including the H2@Scale initiative. Input collected through this RFI will help inform DOE’s Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office’s (HFTO’s) research priorities and goals to ensure they effectively addresses the current and future needs of the hydrogen and fuel cells industry. The information will also help guide the work being conducted through National Laboratory consortia launched to address specific challenges in electrolyzers and in heavy duty fuel cell applications.

RFI topics include:

