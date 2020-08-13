Janus Worldwide Demonstrates World Class Online Learning Localization Processes and Rapid Delivery
By partnering with Janus Worldwide for localization of learning content, Developing Experts published over 350 science lessons and video content in weeks
We have been delighted by the translation work Janus completed for us. We needed a trusted partner to translate our first international project into Chinese and Janus delivered”UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year Janus Worldwide, one of Europe’s largest language service providers, engaged in a partnership with Developing Experts, a leading UK provider of interactive online science lessons for 4 to 14-year-old children. They collaborate with the Chinese Government's NEIS Future School Lab division to supply 1,500 schools with their Science curriculum software.
— Sarah Mintey, CEO & Founding Director, Developing Experts
"We are excited to be working with Developing Experts to supply high quality online learning to children. It demonstrates that Janus Worldwide has a world-class localization team with experts that really know how to keep the content informative yet engaging for a young audience. This was a critical factor in our objective to add value in the localization process,” commented Steve Higgins, Global Sales Director, Janus Worldwide.
A complex task with the overall scope of 350 lessons, 600,000+ words, close to 30 hours of subtitled videos, and layout for supporting learning materials was broken down into discrete components, which were executed by our specialists: linguists, subject matter experts, editors, localization and layout engineers.
Janus Worldwide delivered a comprehensive service and received appreciative feedback from the customer: "We have been delighted by the translation work Janus completed for us. We needed a trusted partner to translate our first international project into Chinese and Janus delivered. Their services were efficient, professional, and proactive. We will definitely consider using Janus again for future projects."
The “Customer First” strategy promoted by Janus Worldwide aims to develop and maintain strong business relationships with customers, allowing the company to pursue long-lasting collaboration based on trust. We understand that not every organization is alike and nor are their translation and localization needs, and so we treat our customers individually, taking into account regulations, industry-specific terminology, and corporate standards.
About Janus Worldwide
Janus was founded in 1996. We have a 23-year history in the translation & localization services market, we have 10+ global office locations employing 350+ employees, and we’re still growing! Our customers stay with us because we demonstrate vision and our innovation-led approach constantly pushes our KPIs for localization: time-to-market, quality, and cost. Our global operations, 24x7 capability, and focus on innovation and the Global Technology Platform also set us apart. Our ability to deliver high-quality results is a testament to our quality management system and ISO certifications. Quality, constant innovation, and improvement are at the heart of our values.
Janus is proud to be ISO 9001:2015, ISO 17100:2015, and ISO 13611:2014 certified.
About Developing Experts
Developing Experts provides a growing library of over 700 interactive online science lessons for 4 to 14-year-old children with fun science experiments, handouts, and assessment for learning activities, fully mapped against multiple curricula including the Science National Curriculum KS1, KS2, and KS3.
Developing Experts is working directly with China's Department of Education to supply their soon to be launched Teacher Training site with their product also sold directly from the NIES to teachers. In addition to this, they have several municipal governments wanting to use our resources in their cities from September 2020.
Steve Higgins
Janus Worldwide
+44 7914 925246
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Global Technology Platform for translation and localization