Maryland State Police Arrest Man In Fatal Shooting In Worcester County

August 12, 2020

(POCOMOKE, MD) – Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect and charged him in connection with the fatal shooting of a man Tuesday afternoon in Worcester County.

The suspect, identified as Marion Maddox, 18, of Pocomoke, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and illegal transport/possession of a weapon. He is being held at the Pocomoke Police Department for processing.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the Pocomoke Police Department received a 911 call for a shooting victim in the 500 block of Bonneville Avenue in Pocomoke, Maryland. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was identified as Deavon Davis, 28, of Norfolk, Virginia, and who had been shot multiple times.

Davis was transported by ambulance to the hospital, but was declared deceased by EMS personnel before he arrived. Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit were asked to assume the investigation. They were assisted by investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Lower Shore and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation.

According to a preliminary investigation, Maddox ran toward the victim in the area of the 500 block of Bonneville Avenue and fired multiple shots. Maddox then fled the scene and ran into a nearby wooded area.

Troopers arrested Maddox without incident around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday. A motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.

The case remains under investigation…

Marion Maddox

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, 410-653-4236, msp.media@maryland.gov