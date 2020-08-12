Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wealthforce Inc., one of Canada’s newest mutual fund dealers has launched operations in Alberta

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealthforce’s steadily growing team is now licensed in both provinces of Alberta and Ontario.  Wealthforce has taken on the use of innovative technologies, implementation of enhanced cybersecurity, and utilizes an electronic signature platform for an enhanced client experience.

“Our team continues to help design and deploy innovative technology for our advisors,” said Neil Lecky, President of Wealthforce.  “Canadians have the best opportunity for wealth creation by using the services of a professional advisor and we are here to support advisors in their development and by staying up to date and relevant.”

Tyrone Morrison, Financial Advisor based in Spruce Grove, Alberta, says “We have a client first culture and philosophy.  That is why I know that Wealthforce will become the fund dealer of choice that will help Canadians to achieve their investment goals.

“I am excited to be apart of such a forward-thinking group that supports growth and development as an agent,” he says.

Prospective mutual fund representatives interested in joining the Wealthforce team are encouraged to visit the Careers page: https://wealthforce.ca/careers.  Wealthforce has adapted their hiring process to the new environment with virtual interviews and online advisor onboarding, welcoming motivated and talented applicants throughout Alberta and Ontario.

About Wealthforce

Founded in 2017, Wealthforce Inc. is a mutual fund dealer, providing investment fund advisors with a range of mutual fund products, tools, services, and technology to meet their clients’ investment needs.

For more information about Wealthforce Inc., please visit https://wealthforce.ca/.

 

Contact: Neil Lecky, President
Phone: 416-4642-4209 ext 1022
Email: press@wealthforce.ca

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


