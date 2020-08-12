PandaDoc Honored in Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - The Inc. 5000

PandaDoc Ranks No. 1461 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth over 300 Percent

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandaDoc , the leading all-in-one document automation software, today announced it has been honored on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“We’ve set out to make single-use software solutions like electronic signatures obsolete, and pioneer the all-in-one document automation software space,” said Mikita Mikado, co-founder and CEO of PandaDoc. “This honor, due to our year over year growth, is validation to our goal to lead in the fast growing software categories of proposals, contracts, and esignature. I’m extremely proud of our growing team that works hard to meet customer needs and growing demand, which has accelerated through this pandemic but will continue on for years to come.”

PandaDoc recently secured $30 million to accelerate its growth by driving disruption in the eSignature market and capturing additional market share in proposal and contract categories. With offices in three countries and robust support for its remote workforce, the company is aggressively hiring around the globe.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

G2 ranks PandaDoc as #1 in Proposal Automation, #1 in Contract Management Software, #1 in Document Generation, and a leader in Electronic Signatures . For more about PandaDoc, visit www.PandaDoc.com .

About PandaDoc

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, Altos Ventures and Rembrandt Venture Partners, 20,000+ customers use PandaDoc’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. Using PandaDoc, revenue teams can provide their customers a more professional, timely, and engaging experience. For more information, visit www.PandaDoc.com.

