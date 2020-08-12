Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News and Events: PBS to Broadcast Special Featuring National Book Festival

The 2020 Library of Congress National Book Festival will include two new entry points for audiences across the country for the first time — a national television special on PBS stations and an interactive experience online for the festival’s 20th year.

PBS stations will broadcast “The Library of Congress National Book Festival: Celebrating American Ingenuity,” a two-hour program featuring some of the nation’s most renowned authors and literary voices, on Sunday, Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m. ET/PT (check local listings). The television special will be hosted by Hoda Kotb of NBC News’ “TODAY.” It will also be available for on-demand streaming online and through the PBS app.

Click here for more information.

