New Haven Barracks / Illegal Possession of Firearm and Burglary

CASE#: 20B501314

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Michael Notte

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: May 29, 2020 / 0545 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hillside Drive, Starksboro, VT

VIOLATION: Illegal Possession of Firearm and Burglary

ACCUSED: Isaac Liberty-Hanlon

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

Illegal Possession of a Firearm

ACCUSED: Tyler Branon

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

Burglary of an occupied dwelling

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 29, 2020, members of the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a reported accidental shooting. Initially, the subjects involved were uncooperative and told investigators that Tyler Branon of Winooski, VT, was accidentally shot in the leg by an unknown male.

The investigation revealed that Tyler Branon had gone to Isaac Liberty-Hanlon's home in Starksboro, VT, and forced his way into the residence by breaking through the door. Branon, who was holding a cane as a weapon, forced his way through Liberty-Hanlon's bedroom door and demanded money. Liberty-Hanlon, while in bed, retrieved a handgun and fired a single round at Branon, hitting him in the leg. Branon retreated from the residence to a car that was waiting outside with three other occupants. The vehicle attempted to travel to the University of Vermont Medical Center when one of the occupants in the car called 911 for medical assistance. Hinesburg, Shelburn, and Williston Police Departments responded and located the car on Route 116 in St. George, VT. Responding officers met with occupants and provided first-aid to Branon until rescue personal arrived. The three police agencies assisted with the investigation.

Branon was treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center for a gunshot wound to his leg and was released the same day.

Isaac Liberty-Hanlon is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a handgun. He scheduled to appear at Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division on September 21, 2020.

Tyler Branon is charged with Burglary of an occupied dwelling. He scheduled to appear at Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division on September 21, 2020.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 21, 2020, 0830 AM

COURT: Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division in Middlebury, VT

MUG SHOT: Attached

