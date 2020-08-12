» News » 2020 » Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic ...

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site hosts public information meeting Aug. 26

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 12, 2020 – Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site invites the public to attend an informational meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. The meeting will take place at the visitor center and museum.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the facility and its operations. Representatives from the facility will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is located at 26600 Park Road North in Lawson, north of Kansas City. For more information about the public information meeting or about other events at the park and historic site, contact the park and historic site at 816-580-3387.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###