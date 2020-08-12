MnDOT invites Sauk Centre residents, businesses to provide input in survey for future Hwy 71 project (Aug. 12, 2020)

Open Aug. 12 through Sept. 12

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Travelers who drive, ride, walk or do business along Highway 71/Main Street South in Sauk Centre are invited to take a MnDOT survey for a future 2025 reconstruction project in that area. The survey is open Aug. 12 through Sept. 12 and can be taken at mndot.gov/d3/projects/saukcentre.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the City of Sauk Centre are seeking public participation through an online survey to help plan the reconstruction of Highway 71 between Interstate 94 and Main Street North. Preliminary plans are underway to make several changes and improvements. The project has an estimated cost of $15.7 million and work is scheduled to begin in 2025.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter or other reasonable accommodations to complete the survey, email your request to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 1-833-400-8432 for assistance.

To learn more about this Highway 71 Sauk Centre project, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects/saukcentre or contact Terri Odegaard, project development manager, terri.odegaard@state.mn.us or 320-223-6528.

For more information on projects in central Minnesota, log onto mndot.gov/d3/projects, or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTcentral.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

