Mspark Wins 26 Awards in 2020 American Inhouse Design Awards Competition
/EIN News/ -- HELENA, Ala., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading shared mail company, is proud to announce its Creative Operations Team—for the 6th consecutive year—has been recognized in the 2020 American Inhouse Design Awards competition sponsored by Graphic Design USA (GDUSA). This year, the team brought home 26 individual design awards.
The competition recognizes designers for the talent, creativity, and value they bring to their businesses and institutions and is considered the premier showcase for outstanding work by inhouse designers.
Mspark won the 26 awards across a variety of design categories, including:
Direct Mail + Direct Response:
Baskin Robbins Holiday – Becca White & Mary Grace Staples
Cahaba Dental – Jessica Miller
Crystal Clear Windows & Gutters – Anna Moe
Embrace Wellness – Sarah Kidd
Family Eye Care – Lauren Lambert
Home Depot Covid – Brittany Sullivan
Illusion Optical, Kasumi Sushi, Avondale Family Care, Sprouts Farmers Market – Q Robinson
Miller Farms – Heather Duncan
Painters Warehouse – David Alexander
Posters
Dear Jack Fundraiser Day Signage, Dude’s Day Signage – Angela Hundley
Halloween Poster 2020 – Becca White
Surface + Fleet Graphics
Mail & Fe-Mail Restroom Signs – Heather Duncan
Mspark Office Wall Graphics – Liz Patton
Branding + Identity Programs
Dear Jack 300K Challenge Starter Kit – Liz Patton
Find Your Fire Campaign – Jessy Mayfield
Klinke Brothers Baskin Robbins Style Guide – Becca White
Logos + Symbols
Thrive Logo – Natalie Snow
Announcements + Invitations
Let Love Grow Bridal Shower Invitation, The Pod’s Growing Baby Shower Invitation – Becca White
Covid-19 Communications
Grand Re-opening Sales Sheet – Brittany Sullivan
Sales Promotion/Sales Kit
Still Moving Sales Sheet – Noel Conway
Internet Design (Web, App, Social)
WingZone Website – Deanna McLean
“I believe this year’s awards are even more impressive than ever. This team never backs away from challenges, and much like all of us, they have had plenty of challenges,” Brian Blackman, Vice President of Customer Experience and Creative Operations, said. “Their daily work quality never wavered, and they continued to produce great results for our clients, no matter what the challenges were. Congratulations on another amazing year of recognition for our Mspark Team!”
About Mspark
Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise - to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.
Contact:
Mspark
5901 Highway 52 East,
Helena, AL 35080
Phone: 205.620.6212
Email: contactus@mspark.com
