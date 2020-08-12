Global X Celebrates Cloud Computing ETF’s Win as “Newcomer ETF of the Year” as Fund Crosses $1bn in Assets

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is pleased to celebrate the selection of the firm’s Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) as “Newcomer ETF of the Year” at the Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards 2020. The news coincides with the Fund’s growth to over $1 billion in assets under management (AUM), in 14 months since the Fund’s launch in April 2019. According to ETF.com, CLOU is one of just five ETFs launched in 2019 to currently surpass the $1 billion milestone.



CLOU seeks to provide targeted exposure to the cloud computing theme, favoring companies that derive more than 50% of their revenue from areas like infrastructure-as-a-service, software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, data center REITs, and cloud and edge computing infrastructure and components. Given CLOU’s targeted approach, its performance is expected to be more directly tied to the continued growth and adoption of cloud computing technology than more broadly defined approaches.

Since CLOU’s inception on April 12, 2019, through July 31, 2020, the Fund gained more than 50%.





The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Market price returns are based upon the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at the close of the exchange and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. For performance data current to the most recent month end, please call 1-888-493-8631, or visit www.globalxetfs.com.



“In launching CLOU, we saw an opportunity to bring out an ETF with targeted exposure to the cloud computing theme – one of the most powerful technological disruptions in the world today. Winning this award and the strong reception from investors is a testament to our continued dedication to building a best-in-class thematic ETF suite, supported by in-depth research and innovative model portfolios,” said Luis Berruga, CEO at Global X ETFs. “I’m extremely proud to celebrate this achievement with the entire team at Global X and the Mirae Asset family.”

CLOU is one of the 20 ETFs that Global X offers as part of its thematic investing suite, which now totals more than $5 billion in assets under management.

Global X was founded in 2008 with the mission of listening to and empowering clients to invest wisely in unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 70 ETF strategies. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, a Seoul-based global enterprise which offers asset management expertise worldwide. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

