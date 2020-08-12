Fattmerchant Named on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Second Consecutive Year

The payment technology company ranks in the top 10% of Inc.’s prestigious list, ranking at No. 436 with three-year revenue growth of 1047%

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. Magazine today ranked Fattmerchant , an integrated payment technology provider that simplifies the payment processing experience for business owners, at No. 436 on its annual list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies – a testament to Fattmerchant’s continued innovation and growth.



The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Our constant drive for innovation, along with the work we've done to provide businesses with a comprehensive payments experience, led to us making this prestigious list for two consecutive years," said Suneera Madhani, CEO and founder of Fattmerchant. "Being ranked in the top 10% this year is truly an honor, and we believe our future growth in the SaaS space and our efforts to help businesses adapt to the post-pandemic payments landscape set us up for another year of massive progress."

This recognition follows several national accolades for Fattmerchant this year. Within the last year, the company was ranked No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report's list of Best Credit Card Processing Companies of 2020, was classified as one the most innovative fintech companies in Forbes Fintech 50 and was in the top 15% of Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500. Additionally, the payment technology provider’s company culture led to its recognition as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2020.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500% and a median rate of 165%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands Aug. 12.

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is an award-winning payment technology leader in FinTech focused on empowering small businesses to streamline payment acceptance, simplify operations, and grow their business. With its integrated payment platform Omni, business owners, partners, and software companies have access to the industry’s only all-in-one solution providing the card-present, card-not-present, and contactless solutions they need to process payments in any environment. This unified commerce experience also provides meaningful data analytics on payment trends and connects top business tools such as QuickBooks Online and Google My Business so merchants can easily control business operations in one place. For more information on Fattmerchant and its services, visit Fattmerchant.com.