In-Game Advertising Is Gaining Momentum Due To The Increasing Video Game Software Market Size, Driven By Rising Number Of Role-Playing Games Played On PC Consoles

According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the global video game software market, in-game advertising is gaining momentum in role playing games (RPGs) due to the genre’s high viewership. RPGs generally have greater user engagement (especially MMORPGs - massively multiplayer online role-playing game) than other genres due to the presence of multiple players and continuous social interactions among players.

/EIN News/ -- London, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In addition, players from major countries in the RPGs market such as China, Japan, and Korea do not invest their disposable incomes on these games, they instead invest their time. Companies in the video game software market producing RPGs are taking steps towards generating auxiliary revenues through dynamic and static advertising. In dynamic in-game advertising, companies purchase real-time locations to advertise within the video games and the advertising appears on digital objects such as notes, labels, boards, hoardings, and posters. Static in-game advertising is programmed into the storyline of the game during its design and development. Examples of in-game advertising for MMORPGs include NCSoft’s board advertisement in City of Heroes, and Toyota’s billboard advertisement in Anarchy Online.



The global video game software market size was valued at around $166,440 million in 2020, driven by the increasing number of video gamers, rising disposable incomes, and increasing adoption of PC games.

The market is segmented by type into PC games, browser games, smartphone/tablet games, and console games, of which the global PC gaming market was the largest segment, accounting for 43.9% of the total share in 2019.

The video game software market is also segmented by type of genre into action, adventure, role playing, simulation, strategy, sports, and others. Of these segments, the global role-playing games market captured 11.5% of the total share in 2019.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled Video Game Software Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery covers major video game software companies, video game software market share by company, video game market overviews, segments including (but not limited to) mobile game market, role-playing gaming market, and PC games market, video game market size share 2020, video game software market size, and video game software market forecasts. The report also covers the global video gaming industry revenues.

Request A Free Sample Of The Global Video Game Software Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1989&type=smp

The global PC gaming market size, in particular role-playing games, is driven by the increasing number of people with access to the internet in emerging markets. For example, digital gaming marketplaces such as Steam, Green Man Gaming, and GOG.com have increased the use of the internet in the gaming industry. According to GlobalWebIndex’s, more than 1 billion people around the world watched video game tournaments online and 22% of all internet users commented that they have watched a video game tournament in recent months.

In 2018, Blizzard’s World of Warcraft saw a doubling of total hours watched when compared to the previous year. This can be attributed to the increasing use of the internet and preference for online tournaments.

According to a survey conducted by Pew Research Centre in 2017, 43% of US adults played video games on a computer, TV, game console, or portable device like a cellphone. A separate survey conducted by the Center revealed that 39% of Americans owned a dedicated video game console.

According to a survey conducted by GameStart Asia in 2019 - including 1,897 respondents from several Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, and the Philippines - 89.7% of the respondents preferred playing games in their homes, with 53.6% preferring playing on PC. Only 27.7% preferred smartphones for playing games.

Gaming market trends suggest that video game developers are increasingly adopting virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies to enhance players’ gaming experiences and increase gaming industry revenues. VR includes a computer-generated simulated environment, usually with auditory and visual feedback. AR provides an interactive experience by integrating computer-generated information with real-life objects. According to the VRDC VR/AR Innovation report published in 2017, 78% of AR, VR, and mixed reality developers were focusing on developing games integrated with these technologies.

For instance, Half-Life: Alyx is a brand-new game in the Half-Life universe designed exclusively for PC virtual reality systems. In March 2020, around 43,000 users played Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx on Steam in one day. The game was listed in the top 25 games on steam with the most concurrent players. Other RPG’s such as Pokemon Go, also extensively use VR to engage users. Major companies developing games with AR and VR technologies include Niantic, Owlchemy Labs, Unity Technologies, and Ubisoft.

In the global PC games and role-playing games markets, publishers and developers are adopting gaming market trends and moving towards being less dependent on distribution platforms or development studios to improve their profits and recognition in the industry. Traditionally, game developers signed contracts with large publishing companies to receive funding and gain recognition and exposure in the market under the companies’ brands.

However, the developers are now increasingly partnering with publishers who focus on indie (independent) developers. Further, publishers are also becoming less dependent on digital distribution platforms such as Steam and are establishing their own studios to provide aid to the indie developers by not claiming their IP rights. Independent RPGs publishers include Versus Evil, Team17 Group, and Kongregate.

Role Playing Games Market By Product (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (Mmorpgs), Action-Based Rpgs, Turn-Based Rpgs, Puzzle Rpgs, Tactical Rpgs), By Platform (Pc Rpg, Mobile Rpgs, Console Rpgs), By Distribution (Online Microtransaction, Digital, Physical) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide online gaming market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments, and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

PC Games Market Research Report - By Type (Physical, Online Microtransaction, Digital),By Application (Shooter, Action, Sport Games, Role-Playing, Adventure, Racing, Fighting, Strategy And Other) And By Geography | Global Forecast To 2030

Console Games Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Implications And Growth

Smart Phone/Tablet Games Global Market Report 2020

Browser Games Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Implications And Growth

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_Info