Cylynt Named to The Top 100 Top Software Companies Of 2020 List by The Software Report

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylynt, a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based anti-piracy, license compliance and software monetization technology for the world’s leading software companies, today was named to The Top 100 Software Companies of 2020 list compiled by The Software Report.



According to The Software Report, the list includes some of the most important and impactful software for businesses worldwide, spanning an array of functionality from data analytics and business intelligence to workflow tools, sales enablement and security. Award recipients were selected based on nominations from industry professionals and customers and evaluated across multiple categories including product strength, the caliber of its C-level management, organizational composition and company growth.

“We’re in rarified company sharing this honor with software giants like Salesforce, Tableau, Atlassian, DocuSign, Dropbox and Zoom,” remarks Ted Miracco, CEO of Cylynt. “We’re delighted to be nominated by our users and influencers who recognize the importance of robust anti-piracy and license compliance software, then selected by The Software Report.”

Cylynt, headquartered in Los Angeles and Dublin, Ireland, is listed as an award recipient under the category of piracy and compliance. It was founded in 2014 as SmartFlow Compliance Solutions by Miracco, whose background includes a career in defense electronics, electronic design automation, and cybersecurity, and Chris Luijten, an anti-piracy and software compliance enforcement expert.

About Cylynt

Cylynt provides SaaS based anti-piracy, license compliance and software monetization technology for the world’s leading software companies. Cylynt’s data-driven approach to software utilization enables technology companies to derive more value while protecting their intellectual property (IP). Cylynt helps clients make informed business decisions, correct licensing problems, and protect customers from unfair competition. With a solution for every budget, Cylynt’s innovative technologies organize, analyze, and interpret telemetry data into meaningful market insights and quality lead generation. To learn more about how Cylynt solutions can help protect software brand names and drive revenue generation efforts, call (424) 278-9990 or email info@cylynt.com.

