CEMI DEADLINE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action Against Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2020

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. ("Chembio" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CEMI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Chembio securities between March 12, 2020 and June 16, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

In April 2020, Chembio’s Dual Path Platform (“DPP”) COVID-19 antibody test was among the first such tests to be granted Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). Then, on June 17, 2020, pre-market, news outlets reported that the FDA had revoked the EUA for Chembio’s DPP antibody test, reportedly citing performance concerns with the test’s accuracy, a determination that its “benefits no longer outweigh its risks”, and “a higher than expected rate of false results.” On this news, Chembio’s stock price fell $6.04 per share, or 60.83%, to close at $3.89 per share June 17, 2020.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Chembio you have until August 17, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

