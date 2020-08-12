Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
8/12/2020

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, August 12, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…. WMBB: “Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis sticking up for college athletics”

“Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis sticking up for college athletics” WMBB August 10, 2020 For Story Click HERE For Video Click HERE   PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis is sticking up for college athletes who want to play.

Patronis sent a letter to all Florida university presidents asking that they work together to find a way to play sports this year.

In the letter, he said if the schools are concerned about the legal liability of letting student athletes compete, he has an answer to that. Patronis will be pursuing legislation that will “protect businesses and non-profits from legal firms that see coronavirus as a business opportunity.”

About CFO Jimmy Patronis  Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

