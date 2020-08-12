Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control RFR Committee to Meet August 13 via Audio Conference

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 12, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet via audio conference immediately following the adjournment of the 10 a.m. meeting of the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control in Board Room No. 3420 at 2600 Bull Street, Columbia.

The agenda is available here.

In an effort to practice social distancing, the proceedings will be open and available to the public only via Livestream available here.

###

S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control RFR Committee to Meet August 13 via Audio Conference

