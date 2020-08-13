A Virtual Conference for Virtual Conference Meeting Planners cuts through the b.s.

Making your Events Sing

We vetted 112 virtual event platforms to help planners cut through the clutter and b.s. to find the right one for them.

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing PARAKEET, a virtual conference about virtual conferences created as way to share what we've learned during our research for the right platform for www.travelabilitysummit.com, a conference we produce that helps the tourism industry make travel easier for people with disabilities.

“Once it became clear that we would need to be 100% online, we conducted due diligence reviews of virtual conference and event tech companies and uncovered 112 that identified as virtual conference platforms. "New ones were popping up every day. ”, commented Jake Steinman, Founder and CEO of TravelAbility and Parakeet. “After digging into what each platform offered, we registered for demo’s with 35 that featured something truly unique and yet were affordable for small and mid-size events like ours. Following these demo's it became clear the culture of the event industry was about to change for the long term.

“The platforms that we found ran the gamut in pricing from one created by a developer collective that was completely free to a fully tricked out turnkey hybrid event at $250,000,” said Steinman. "It became confusing as most platforms offered the same core features so we decided to select those that offered the best engagement features and share what we've learned with our fellow meeting planners."

Here’s a taste of 13 innovative platforms and tools that will be featured at Parakeet.

1. …Platform offering closed captioning in English and 52 other languages

2. …An All-in-one DIY platform priced at $.99/attendee

3. …Self-service platform founded by two Facebook senior product managers opens with a virtual handshake

4. …Platform featuring ”Birds of a Feather” virtual rooms for like-minded attendees to meet

5. …Two platforms offering advanced 3D and 2.5D—whatever the hell that is

6. … A tool that embeds a live American sign language translator into video presentations

7. … A platform where attendees' pictures which can be moved within a breakout room by cursor

8. …A tool to create an all-networking event where users generate their own content.

9. …Virtual business cards (video intro embedded)

10. …A tool that creates a Roulette wheel w/ names of attendees for prize raffles

11. …An Audience Lottery tool where random attendees receive a quiz & can win prizes redeemable at a sponsor's booth

12. …A platform specializing in fundraising events

13. …A tool that provides virtual goody bags for easy (and cheap) swag distribution

A follow-up series of weekly demos with some of the most notable platforms will be included with the registration fee.

Date: September 10, 2020.

For more information and a list of all 112 virtual conference platforms click here. www.travelabilitysummit.com/parakeet/

Attention MEETING PLANNERS: Please share this with colleagues who are as confused as we were.

Contact: Jake Steinman jake@visitnaj.com