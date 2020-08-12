Body Control Module Market to Garner $30.13 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for advanced safety features, comfort & convenience in vehicles, increase in automotive component demand, and strict safety regulations of governments for the automotive industry propel the growth of the global body control module market. The market across Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. On the other hand, the LIN bus segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global body control module market was pegged at $23.59 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $30.13 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in demand for advanced safety, convenience, comfort features in vehicles, surge in demand for automotive components, and strict safety regulations set by government for the automotive industry have boosted the growth of the global body control module market. However, rise in need for electric and hybrid vehicles and steep rush in call for advanced are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future. On the contrary, increase in complexity of module hinders the market growth.

Download Report Sample (286 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5112



Covid-19 scenario:



• Around 78% of manufacturing companies lack enough staff to run full production line.

• As majority of the auto supply chain is connected to China, it would impact negatively on sale of body control module market.

• However, government relief funds are expected to minimize the overall impact on the market growth.

The global body control module market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into CAN and LIN. The LIN bus segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. However, the CAN bus segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for two-thirds of the market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Body Control Module Market Request Here!

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is categorized into passenger car, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle. The electric vehicle segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the study period. However, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for two-thirds of market growth.

Based on application, the market is divided into interior and exterior. The global body control modules market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.1% during the study period.

Global body control modules market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), Texas Instruments Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG, HELLA, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Continental AG (Germany), Mouser Electronics, Denso Corporation (Japan), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5112





Similar Reports (10% Discount on Customization):

Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market 2020-2030: The global automotive ECU market is segmented on the basis of technology, vehicle type, and geography.

Automotive Solenoid Market 2020-2030: The automotive solenoid market is segmented based on vehicle type, application, valve design, and geography.

Automotive Interior Market 2020-2030: The global automotive interiors market is segmented based on vehicle type, component, and region.

Exterior Car Accessories Market 2020-2030: The Global Exterior Car Accessories Market Is Segmented Based On Product Type Such As Racks, Led Lights, Body Kits, Chrome Accessories, Covers, Alloy Wheels, Window Films, And Others.

Automotive Accessories Market 2020-2030: The global automotive accessories market is segmented based on component, distribution channel, application, and region.

Luxury Car Market 2020-2030: The global luxury car market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, fuel type, and region.





About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com