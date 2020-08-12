Redwood Logistics Names Mike Reed Chief Product Officer

Reed’s experience includes leadership positions with Project44 and Echo Global Logistics

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics today announced the addition of Mike Reed as Chief Product Officer. Reed joins the Redwood executive team to drive advances in the company’s services, technology solutions, and partner commercialization strategy. His resume comprises 15 years of logistics experience, including his most recently held roles with Project44 as Chief Strategy Officer and at Echo Global Logistics as Chief Technology Officer.

“Mike will be working to further centralize, commercialize and gain companywide leverage on some of our most valuable and maturing assets and solutions such as the Digital Freight Brokerage, RedwoodConnect , our data and our partnerships,” said David Rowe, Chief Operating Officer, Redwood Logistics. “Redwood’s existing team has done a fantastic job of getting these solutions to where they are today, and we are excited to see Mike join the team and work to help us get to the next level.

Mike brings to Redwood unparalleled product and technology experience, deep Industry knowledge, as well as entrepreneurial spirit, to match Redwood’s unique culture. “I’m thrilled to be able to join Redwood Logistics at an exciting and challenging time for the transportation industry. I recognized immediately that Redwood has built a groundbreaking kind of technology – a connectivity platform that leverages supply chain data in ways that can benefit shippers and partners of all sizes. As the industry’s provider of freight connectivity, Redwood is well positioned to bring innovative, technology-based products to our customers, while providing sustainable value to our business,” said Reed.

This appointment follows several other significant executive additions in early 2020 and is part of Redwood’s continued commitment to accelerating growth trajectory.

“Though we are certainly operating in some of the toughest of times, we are proud that we have been able to honor our commitments to our customers, our partners, our people and our growth strategy,” said Todd Berger, President, Redwood Logistics. “We are confident that Mike’s addition to Redwood’s executive team positions us well as a leading logistics solution provider and provides us the human infrastructure to propel us further as a platform company.”

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has been providing solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 18 years. The company's diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management, and innovative platform services that simplify the integration of disparate supply chain technology. Redwood Logistics connects its diverse roster of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry's brightest minds. For more information, connect with us at www.redwoodlogistics.com .