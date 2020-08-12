PHOTO RELEASE — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Joe Tofalo as New Vice President for Assessments and Advanced Technology

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that retired Navy Vice Adm. Joseph E. Tofalo has been named corporate vice president for assessments and advanced technology, effective Aug. 7. He previously served as corporate vice president of program integration and assessment, and will continue to report to Mitchell B. Waldman, executive vice president of government and customer relations, working from HII’s Washington, D.C. office.



In this is new capacity, Tofalo will help inform national security policy and future force architecture through engagement with think tanks, professional organizations, federal entities, academia and other third-party advocates. In addition, he will manage the corporate Independent Research and Development (IRAD) program, translating innovative ideas and technologies into operational capabilities.

“We are very pleased to have Joe take on this important and expanded role,” Waldman said. “Since joining the company, Joe has forged strong partnerships with many important institutions and thought leaders on national security issues. This network coupled with Joe’s extensive naval service and leadership will strengthen the company’s IRAD efforts and position us to be a stronger partner for our customers.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/joseph-e-tofalo

Tofalo graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1983 and served 35 years in the Navy. His last position was as commander, submarine forces, where he was responsible for the submarine force’s vision, policies and operations. Previously, he served as director, undersea warfare, responsible for submarine force warfighting requirements and the budgets to achieve them.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, nuclear and environmental services, and defense and federal solutions. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

