Global Water Heater Market to Reach $48.51Billion by 2025: AMR

Consumer inclination toward the adoption of energy-efficient systems and favorable government subsidies encouraging the use of solar water heaters drive the growth of the global water heatermarket. North America contributed the highest share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.The manufacturing activity, supply, and demand for water heaterhave been hampered during the months of coronavirus pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the global water heater market generated $32.60 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $48.51 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2025.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top investment pocket, top impacting factors, market player positioning, and competitive scenario.

Consumer inclination toward the adoption of energy-efficient systems, favorable government subsidies encouraging the use of solar water heaters, rise in numbers of hospitals & hotels, and wide domestic applicationsdrive the growth of the global water heater market. However, increase in electricity prices, high operating costs of electric water heaters, and frequent outages and electricity shortage in developing countries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, expansion of piped gas networks across developing countries and innovation in technologies such as heat pump technology and condensing gas-fired systems create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The supply chain has been greatly impacted during lockdown across the globe. The major distribution channelssuch as specialty stores and e-commerce have been closed in some countries during coronavirus pandemic.

The manufacturing activities of water heaters have been paused to avoid social gathering and control the spread of coronavirus.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global water heatermarket based onproduct, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product, the instant segment contributed to the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, thesolar segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, holding nearly one-thirdof the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the e-commercesegment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North Americacontributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include A.O. Smith Corporation, Bajaj Electricals Limited., Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., Rheem Manufacturing Company, Robert Bosch GmBH., Ariston Thermo SPA, Bradford White Corporation, Noritz Corp, Rinnai Corporation, and Venus Home Appliances (P) Ltd.

