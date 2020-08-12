WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP MAKES DEBUT ON INC. 5000 LIST AS 203RD FASTEST GROWING IN THE COUNTRY

Wesley Financial Group, LLC, a leader in timeshare cancellations, has been named for the first time to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America.

/EIN News/ -- FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesley Financial Group, LLC (WFG), a leader in timeshare cancellations, has been named for the first time to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America. The company made its debut at 203rd on the list.

Companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. During that time, WFG’s revenues grew from $2.67 million to $63 million, an astounding growth rate of 2,114%. With offices in Franklin, Tenn. and Las Vegas, Nev., the company had also grown from 25 employees in 2016 to 298 by the end of 2019.

“Being named to this prestigious list is a humble reminder of how far we’ve come as a company in such a short period of time,” said Chuck McDowell, founder and CEO of WFG. “This also reinforces two things to me. One, how blessed I am to have such a great team that has enabled us to continue to grow. And, two, that Wesley Financial Group’s mission to help people is truly a calling and our work is not done.”

WFG, founded by McDowell in 2011, is a financial services company that specializes in timeshare cancellation and debt relief for families who have been lied to or misled by timeshare companies about their purchases. To date, the company has relieved more than 14,000 families of more than $150 million in timeshare mortgage debt.

The company began experiencing its growth explosion after McDowell successfully defended his company and the industry in a landmark case versus one of the largest timeshare companies in the U.S.

“That’s when we really put our stake in the ground as a legitimate company that could do good for people in need,” said McDowell. “It was a game-changing moment when a little company like us went toe-to-toe against a $12 billion industry and won. From that time on, we’ve experienced incredible growth.”

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, WFG has continued to add clients and new employees at a rapid pace even while shifting every single employee to remote work-from-home. “We now have 397 employees, an increase of 99 since the end of 2019,” added McDowell. “We’ve also seen our incoming call volume increase with thousands coming in every week.”

McDowell expects the company to see continued growth into the future with the launch of new business divisions coming. “With our brand recognition and my background in insurance and financial services, it was a natural connection for us to expand into new market segments,” he said. “We believe the addition of an insurance division and mortgage company will drive exponential growth that will far exceed what we’ve done in the timeshare segment.”

In its core business, WFG differentiates itself from others in the timeshare cancellation industry as the company utilizes a detailed vetting process to ensure it can relieve a client of their timeshare before they are accepted. For those approved, WFG has been able to get timeshare owners relief in an average of less than 300 days. The company is so confident in its process that it offers a money-back guarantee if WFG cannot get its clients freed from their timeshare agreements within a mutually-agreed upon timeline, generally between 18 and 36 months.

And, unlike most others in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG handles all phases of the cancellation process internally as opposed to any outsourcing. This formula has proven successful as is evidenced by the company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet as well as the client testimonials which the company constantly receives.

About the Inc. 5000

To qualify for the Inc. 5000, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They must be U.S.-based privately held, for-profit and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of Dec. 31, 2019. The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000. For more information, go to inc.com.

