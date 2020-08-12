U.S. Social Security Administration Selects Hillard Heintze, a Jensen Hughes Company, to Support its National Workplace and Domestic Violence Prevention Program

Hillard Heintze Will Help SSA Produce a Comprehensive Technical Training Curriculum to Reduce the Risk of Workplace Violence for its 65,000 Personnel

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Illinois, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillard Heintze, a Jensen Hughes Company – one of this nation's foremost privately-held strategic advisory firms – has been awarded a task order by the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) to support its national Workplace and Domestic Violence Prevention Program. Hillard Heintze specializes in threat and violence risk management, security risk management, investigations, law enforcement consulting, and private client and family office services.

SSA awarded the task order to Hillard Heintze through the firm’s General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule Professional Services Schedule contract. The firm will provide technical training regarding behavioral de-escalation, identification of behaviors of concern, safe termination practices and conflict resolution to SSA supervisors including those on the agency’s Crisis Advisory Teams (CATs).

The SSA established CATs, which are specially trained, multi-disciplinary teams, to intake and manage violence risk internal cases for the organization of approximately 65,000 personnel. CATs are composed of approximately 180 individuals from various disciplines, including security, legal, employee relations, and behavioral and mental health.

“We are honored to renew our long-term relationship with the Social Security Administration in providing workplace violence prevention expertise and consultation,” said Matthew Doherty, Senior Vice President and Hillard Heintze Threat + Violence Risk Management Practice Leader. “The work of the Social Security Administration benefits every American, and we are proud to support the agency’s critically important mission of providing retirement, disability and survivor benefits to U.S. citizens, especially during the pandemic.”

With an initial base year award from September 26, 2020 to September 25, 2021, the task order allows for four additional option years, which would extend services through 2025.

About Hillard Heintze, a Jensen Hughes Company

Hillard Heintze is one of the leading security risk management teams in the world. We are trusted around the globe to deliver innovative, prevention-oriented advisory solutions that help our clients improve performance and outcomes in protecting what matters: their people, performance, interests and reputation. Since our inception in 2004, more than 85 Fortune-ranked enterprises, 575 U.S. and international brands, and 150 of the world’s most affluent families have gained insight, assurance and confidence through our services – and are better managing security risk. Headquartered in Chicago, we support clients through five practices: Security Risk Management, Threat + Violence Risk Management, Private Client and Family Office Services, Investigations and Law Enforcement Consulting. For more information, visit www.hillardheintze.com.

About Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes is a global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting. Every day, a team of 1,400+ engineers, consultants and scientists develop and deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions to a global client base involving fire protection systems design and analysis, code consulting, emergency management services, security consulting, forensic engineering, fire research, risk-informed applications, probabilistic risk assessments, development and testing, commissioning and construction services. Operating from 90+ offices and delivering work in 100 countries throughout the world, Jensen Hughes consulting teams participate on projects in all markets across industries. For more information, visit www.jensenhughes.com.

