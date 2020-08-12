Questex Launches Hospitality Insights, a Dynamic Platform Tying Events with Year-Round Content

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Questex launches Hospitality Insights , a subscription platform created for global investors, developers, operators and advisors in the hospitality industry.



The new platform is part of Questex’s strategic direction of tying a portfolio of industry leading events with thought-leading editorial content, providing audiences with the tools they need in one location to make the right connections, understand trends, and discover new opportunities and business contacts to grow their businesses.

“We have developed an innovative approach to continue our mission of developing and positioning the right content in front of the right people at the right time. Our new platform delivers news, content, insight and opinion into a single experience that allows our audiences to stay connected all year long. We filter out the noise and provide the tools business professionals need to shape decisions and guide business to improve the bottom line. We recognize that the hospitality industry is severely impacted by the pandemic and that is why we are offering a complimentary trial to the community,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex.

Hospitality Insights’ tagline “content with purpose” is evident in all aspects of a user’s experience, from easy on-the-go podcast interviews to deeper “In Focus” video interviews with industry leaders including Joachim Schmitt, CEO of Orascom Hotel Management in a discussion about the recent Travelodge news , Thanos Papasavvas, Founder & CIO, ABP Invest diving into Q2 investor sentiment , and a candid CEO discussion of redefining the industry between David Kong, CEO, BWH Hotel Group , Federico J González, President & CEO, Radisson Hotel Group , and Keith Barr, CEO, IHG .

Topical areas in year-round editorial coverage include adjacent spaces, asset management, destination outlook, development, design, investment, stakeholder alignment and tech hub.

Editor in Chief, EMEA of Questex, Katherine Doggrell says, "Hospitality Insight brings you unique news and comment from leading members of the hotel market, giving you the tools you need to engage with this most dynamic of sectors."

Hospitality Insights offers three levels of membership . Complimentary Subscribers have access to daily news coverage and selection of newsletters, Insighters receive exclusive deep-dive content including “Insights” from industry shapers and decision makers plus virtual access to all events, and Oracle members receive investment insights in the form of a monthly profitability index, investor sentiment assessments and private roundtable discussions.

Group President for Questex Travel & Hospitality, Alexi Khajavi says, “Informed industries make for more efficient markets and the hotel investment market has always suffered from opacity. Hospitality Insights informs and connects the hospitality industry’s most active investors with insights that power the deals.”

During this critical time, Questex will open its Insighter membership to industry’s professionals at no cost, for a complimentary 60-day trial. Hospitality Insights also offers thought leadership solutions for companies looking to reach an engaged audience of nearly 355,000 users, which can be found in the media kit .

Questex Hospitality Group is the producer behind some of the industry’s largest and most successful live events, including The Annual Hotel Conference which brings together over 1,000 leading UK hoteliers, investors and suppliers each year in Manchester, The Resort & Residential Hospitality Investment Forum which attracts investors and developers from the leisure sector, and its flagship event which is in nearly every global hotel chain CEO’s calendar, The International Hospitality Investment Forum , which connects over 2,500 senior hospitality and tourism leaders each year in Berlin.

Visit Hospitality Insights at www.hospitalityinsights.com .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.