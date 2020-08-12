Rescheduled: North Carolina Secretaries' Advisory Board to Meet August 31

The state Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Monday, August 31, via WebEx to discuss public comments on hexavalent chromium and new mammalian toxicology studies for standard setting on GenX.

If you wish to speak, you must register by 5:00 p.m. on August 27, 2020. To register, please visit here. Anyone who registered to speak prior to the postponed August 3 meeting will not need to register again.

WHAT: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting WHEN: Monday, August 31, at 10 a.m. ONLINE: To listen via online WebEx: Link to Online Meeting PHONE: To Listen via Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL *Mute your telephone upon entering* Access Code: 171 617 8847

For those attending online, DEQ highly recommends testing out your computer's WebEx capabilities prior to the meeting. Please click this link to test an online hearing: https://www.webex.com/test-meeting.html

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board includes 16 experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further.

To learn more about the board and hear recordings of past meetings, please visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/secretaries-science-advisory-board.

###