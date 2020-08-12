Payoneer Welcomes Charles Rosenblatt as Chief Strategy Officer

/EIN News/ -- Chief Strategy Officer joints fintech unicorn amidst massive hiring boom



NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payoneer , the digital payment platform empowering businesses around the world to grow globally, has brought on Charles Rosenblatt as part of the executive leadership team. Rosenblatt joins the fintech unicorn as Chief Strategy Officer, focused on cross-organizational vision, strategic resource prioritization, and key corporate partnerships and acquisitions. An innovator in the payments industry for the past 20 years, Rosenblatt has held executive leadership positions at Capital One, Washington Mutual, Hyperwallet and more.

“Payoneer is an incredibly interesting company to me, given its uniquely global nature and unparalleled scale,” noted Rosenblatt. “It’s also the only company in the space that truly connects both sides of the payment equation, partnering directly with both the digital platforms and enterprises that are sending funds, and the millions of SMBs around the world that are receiving them. I’m passionate about customer experience as is Payoneer. We share the belief that a successful, long-lasting business will always put their customers first.”

Rosenblatt joins Payoneer at a time when the company is investing heavily in technology and product, with the intent to hire an additional 200+ employees across its global offices by the end of the year. In his new role, Rosenblatt will look to help Payoneer grow its end-to-end solution, helping to develop market strategies for its core payment products as well as newer offerings like working capital, merchant services and more.

“The current global climate has accelerated long-standing trends around the digitalization of commerce and services,” added Rosenblatt. “The COVID pandemic has acted in many ways as a litmus test for which businesses were ready to take the leap into the digital age. It has never been so important for a company to be able to provide a seamless, secure payments experience online, whether that means accepting payments from customers or paying a global network of vendors. Payoneer leads the industry as a partner for growth for digital businesses.”

Scott Galit, CEO of Payoneer, added, “We are thrilled to have Charles join our team. In our fast-changing world, needs are evolving and legacy services are becoming outdated more rapidly than ever before. Investing in company culture and strategy are some of the only ways to ensure lasting relevance and success. I first got to know Charles much earlier in both of our careers, and was always impressed with his creativity, business savvy, and problem-solving skills. Most importantly, his focus on customers is a value that we share at our core and is a fundamental part of Payoneer’s DNA. I look forward to working with Charles and harnessing his vision and industry expertise.”

About Payoneer:

Payoneer’s mission is to empower businesses to go beyond – beyond borders, limits and expectations. In today’s digital world, Payoneer enables any business of any size from anywhere to access new economic opportunities by making it possible to transact as easily globally as they do locally.

Payoneer’s digital platform streamlines global commerce for millions of small businesses, marketplaces and enterprises from 200 countries and territories. Leveraging its robust technology, compliance, operations and banking infrastructure, Payoneer delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services and risk management. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world’s leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google and Upwork, Payoneer makes global commerce easy and secure. Founded in 2005, Payoneer is profitable and has a team based all around the world.

Payoneer - one world, one platform, endless opportunity.

www.payoneer.com

