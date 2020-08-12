MEDIA RELEASE: Maine DOE Student Cabinet, Governor Mills Release COVID-19 PSAs for Maine Youth

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Children’s Cabinet teamed up with the Maine DOE Student Cabinet to create and launch a series of COVID-19 public service announcements (PSAs) created by Maine students for Maine students.

The youth PSAs feature members of the Maine DOE Student Cabinet in a series of videos that talk about staying healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The PSAs will be posted on social media throughout the remainder of the summer and into the 2020/2021 school year to help remind Maine’s youth to stay physically active and mentally healthy even while social distancing and wearing face coverings to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The PSAs can be viewed at the following links:

Governor Janet Mills has also created a special video for Maine’s youth acknowledging how much they have sacrificed during the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to thanking them for their efforts and emphasizing the importance of their resilience moving forward.

“I want to thank you for the role you are playing in keeping our state safe and healthy,” said Governor Mills in the video. “This is a challenging time for everyone all across the country, but especially for you.” View Governor Mills’ full video message below.

###