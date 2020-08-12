Business Insider Africa now a standalone site with expanded coverage across Africa

Business Insider Africa is re-launching as a freestanding news outlet in partnership with Pulse (https://Pulse.Africa/), the innovative African media group. As a standalone site with its own brand identity, Business Insider Africa now has extended business news coverage from across the continent as well as from around the globe. The site previously operated as a vertical, Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa, on the main Pulse news portal.

Business Insider Africa (https://Africa.BusinessInsider.com/) covers pan-African business news and economics; technology, disruptive trends, and innovation; business leaders and entrepreneurs; career development; and a range of general interest news topics including entertainment, lifestyle, and sports. The platform offers global business and technology coverage from Business Insider’s newsrooms around the world, from New York to Asia.

Leonard Stiegeler, Founder of Pulse: "The Pulse team and I are thrilled to launch Business Insider Africa as a standalone platform. Our partnership is about making international business news more compelling and accessible across the continent, while also covering African business for both its continental audience and readers and viewers internationally.”

Business Insider Africa is being led by a dedicated team based in different locations in Sub-Saharan Africa. Its new head editor, Victor Oluwole, is based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Said Henry Blodget, cofounder, CEO, and Editorial Director of Insider, Inc.: "We’re delighted that Business Insider Africa is spreading its wings to cover business news from all over the continent, and we’re thrilled it now has a designated web portal. We’re also delighted to continue our partnership with Pulse. They fully embrace digital investment and innovation, and they get our brand of journalism, one focused on companies and trends that are at the forefront of transformation across the globe.”

