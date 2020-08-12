Suspects and Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 5300 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in the 5300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:43 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects and a vehicle of interest can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/9CxMAZv_wLM

Anyone who can identify these individuals or the vehicle of interest or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.