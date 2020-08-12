Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of 5th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the 1500 block of 5th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:06 pm, the suspects and victims were involved in a traffic dispute at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and fired at the victims. The suspects then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/nSp7R8miiJw

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.