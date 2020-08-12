Cytovia Therapeutics Licenses Productivity-Boosting Manufacturing Technology for Its NK Engager Multifunctional Antibodies From ProteoNic

Cytovia developing novel CAR NK cell therapy and NK engager antibodies for cancer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LEIDEN, the Netherlands, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc (Cytovia), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing CAR NK cell therapy and NK engager antibodies for cancer, announced today that it has licensed from ProteoNic BV its 2G UNic™ technology for boosting recombinant protein production, allowing for cost-effective manufacturing at large scale. Under the agreement, Cytovia gains non-exclusive, worldwide commercial rights for application of the technology to the development of a number of its proprietary NK Engager multifunctional antibodies.



ProteoNic’s mammalian protein expression technology is designed to improve recombinant protein production levels across a range of host cells, selection systems, and protein targets. This is achieved via the combined effect of novel genetic elements, which synergistically exert a positive effect on recombinant protein production levels. ProteoNic’s 2G UNic™ can be combined with other expression-enhancing technologies to improve their performance even further.

Cytovia’s multifunctional antibody technology was originally developed by the company’s scientific co-founder, Dr. Kadouche, and has been validated in multiple constructs and pre-clinical models (Kadouche et al. J.Immunology). Cytovia has also licensed NKp46 antibodies from Hebrew University of Jerusalem. NKp46 activation of Natural Killer cells has shown reduction in tumor growth, metastasis prevention, and reshaping of the tumor micro-environment (Mandelboim et al. Immunity 2018). Cytovia is developing multi-functional antibodies directed at both NKp46 and Tumor Antigens in hematological and solid tumors.

Wei Li, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Cytovia, commented: “ProteoNic’s validated expression platform technology improves cell line productivity, especially for complex bio-molecules, and supports the optimized GMP manufacturing of our NK engager multifunctional antibodies. We look forward to bringing our novel cancer therapeutics to clinical trials starting in 2021.”

Mark Posno, PhD, Vice President Business Development of ProteoNic, added: “ProteoNic has consistently demonstrated that 2G UNic™ premium vector technology enables economically viable production of biologics, even for products which have been proven difficult to express using more conventional technology. We are looking forward to starting our collaboration with Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc and maximizing productivity of NK Engager multifunctional antibodies.”

ABOUT CYTOVIA THERAPEUTICS, INC

Cytovia Therapeutics Inc is an emerging biotechnology company that aims to accelerate patient access to transformational immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs in cancer and severe acute infectious diseases. Cytovia focuses on Natural Killer (NK) cell biology and is leveraging multiple advanced patented technologies, including an induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform for CAR (Chimeric Antigen Receptors) NK cell therapy, next-generation precision gene-editing to enhance targeting of NK cells, and NK engager multi-functional antibodies. Our initial product portfolio focuses on both hematological malignancies such as multiple myeloma and solid tumors including hepatocellular carcinoma and glioblastoma. The company partners with the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF), the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Macromoltek and CytoImmune Therapeutics. Learn more at www.cytoviatx.com

ABOUT PROTEONIC BV

ProteoNic is a privately held company with offices in Leiden, the Netherlands and in the Boston area, USA. The company offers technology for the generation of cell lines with greatly improved biologics production characteristics. The company commercializes its proprietary 2G UNic™ technology through licensing and partnership arrangements. For more information, see www.proteonic.nl .

For more information please contact:

Cytovia Therapeutics

Sophie Badré

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

1(929) 317 1565

sophie.badre@cytoviatx.com