Progress Releases New DataDirect Connectors for Finance, HR, Supply Chain and Operations

/EIN News/ -- New Progress DataDirect connectors provide holistic view of back-office systems for better cross-department enablement and automation

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today launched a new series of Progress® DataDirect® data connectors, bridging the gap between disparate back-office applications. Adding to its industry-leading pre-built connectors, the new series, including connectors for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft SharePoint and FinancialForce, empowers organizations to simplify cross-system reporting, compliance, and automation of IT tasks.

“Back-office systems are often made up of a series of applications used to maintain, track and automate complex business functions including finance, HR, operations, supply chain, and more. These systems can be multi-million-dollar investments for many organizations and hold a vast amount of critical data,” said Stewart Bond, Research Director, Data Integration and Intelligence software research at IDC. “Capabilities available in the new Progress DataDirect back-office connectors will enable organizations to reduce the complexity of connecting to these systems, enabling data integration for analytics and reporting, to improve business decision making and optimization of operations.”

Although most back-office software offers sophisticated reporting on their own dashboards, they often lack connectivity to other data sources, BI, analytics or reporting tools. With the introduction of the new back-office data connectors, Progress enables organizations to seamlessly connect popular back-office applications to a single, unified BI dashboard including Tableau, Power BI, Tibco Spotfire and more. From empowering finance professionals to view and report on data across payroll and accounts payable/accounts receivable, to giving supply chain managers more accurate information across inventory, distribution and EDI applications, business users can spot themes and trends in data and discover insights to help them drive business results.

In addition to improved decision making, the newly launched data connectors boost IT teams’ productivity by eliminating the time and development resources needed for building and maintaining API connections. Through DataDirect connectors, companies are also creating secure connections, maintaining compliance as data is shared between systems.

Progress DataDirect back-office connectors provide:

Support to “citizen” data analysts and reduce time spent by IT in system set-up by accessing data with SQL through one unified reporting tool

Visibility to trends in data and spot bottlenecks in back-office functions to ensure quality control and expected performance benchmarks are met

Faster throughput of data decreasing lag time for improved productivity and user satisfaction

Continued commitment to security and support to better ensure the integrity of data as well as compliance with relevant industry data privacy regulations.

“Progress provides a vital role in helping companies leverage the data that exists within fundamental back-office systems running finance, human resources, supply chain and operations, expose it through key BI/analytics tools to increase visibility and aid in making real-time business decisions for long-term viability,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “We’ve been a leader in data connectivity for decades and are confident that with the availability of our connectors for back-office systems, we are delivering the best for our customers and partners – empowering them to harness the power of their data.”

For more information about the new back-office DataDirect connectors, visit https://www.progress.com/data-connectivity/back-office .

Additional Resources

Follow Progress on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn

Read the Progress blog

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and DataDirect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1 781-280-4000

pr@progress.com