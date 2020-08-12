The Alkaline Water Company Adds Direct-Store-Deliver (DSD) Distributor, Mahaska to Expand Midwest Footprint

Mahaska is a Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) provider, serving over 5,000 customers, which include supermarkets and convenience stores in Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas.

The DSD will initially carry the entire beverage line, which also includes A88™ flavor-infused water.

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. Today, the Company announces that The Alkaline Water Company’s entire line of beverage offerings, including flavored waters, will be carried by Mahaska, a leading Direct-Store-Deliver (DSD) provider in some of the major markets in the Midwest.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Mahaska to our growing list of channel partners. As a best in class provider, the partnership opens an important regional market for us in our pursuit to be a national lifestyle brand across all major retail channels. In addition to their strong presence in the supermarket and convenience store channel, Mahaska also serves an extensive network of vending providers and micro-markets, which could eventually open an exciting new growth market for us. This ties nicely with our major growth initiative of penetrating the hospitality space during our current fiscal year. With our superior taste profile and increasing consumer demand for healthier and eco-friendly options, we believe our brands will be a hit with their customers,” stated Richard Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.

Mahaska is a 7th generation family-owned food and beverage distribution company that has been around for more than 125 years. They offer a wide array of proprietary/partner brands, products, services, and distribution in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, as well as parts of Illinois, Missouri, and South Dakota. Mahaska serves a broad group of clients with Hy-Vee as a prominent name in the grocery channel and Bucky’s, Casey’s, Kum and Go, and Chubby’s in the convenience store channel.

The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp beverage shots, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase A88CBD™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com . To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that the partnership with Mahaska opens an important regional market for the Company in the Company’s pursuit to be a national lifestyle brand across all major retail channels; Mahaska’s extensive network of vending providers and micro-markets could eventually open an exciting new growth market for the Company, which ties nicely with the Company’s major growth initiative of penetrating the hospitality space during the Company’s current fiscal year; and the Company’s belief that the Company’s brands will be a hit with Mahaska’s customers.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing hemp/CBD; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s CBD-infused products; the fact that the Company may not be permitted by the FDA or other regulatory authority to market or sell any of its CBD-infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov , and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com .

