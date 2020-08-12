Jushi Holdings Inc. to Present in Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on August 18ᵗʰ at 11:15 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQB: JUSHF), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, today announced that Erich Mauff, Co-Founder, Co-President and Board Member of Jushi, will present in the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference to be held virtually on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.



Mr. Mauff will present on the panel titled “Rolling Out: What’s Next for Retailers in Adult-use Recreational” at 11:15 a.m. ET and he will also be participating in one-on-one meetings that day.

For more information about the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com .

We are a globally focused cannabis and hemp company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

561-453-1308

Investors@jushico.com

Ellen Mellody

MATTIO Communications

570-209-2947

Ellen@Mattio.com