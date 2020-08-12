Townsend Synergies LLC launches Match Discovery – a niche job board and educational platform for the eDiscovery industry

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Match Discovery , a niche job board platform designed for employers to directly hire candidates in the eDiscovery industry, announced that is allowing employers to post jobs for free through 2020.



“With the recent surge in remote work, the landscape for finding and hiring eDiscovery talent has shifted. Traditionally, job seekers have utilized external recruiters to find jobs, but in doing so, they are limiting their search to the companies affiliated with these recruiters. Likewise, employers relying solely on external recruiters for finding candidates are limited to the candidates working with these recruiters,” says Heather Townsend, founder of Match Discovery.

“This traditional model of candidate search and placement can and should be challenged. Why can’t we have a legal tech community where individuals can find and apply for jobs at no cost to them? Why can’t there be a platform of resources to improve their legal tech skills along with their resume?” continues Townsend.

Candidates or “Community Seekers” can create a profile, upload a resume, sign up for job alerts and apply to jobs posted on the site. Services are offered for Relativity Certified Administrator training as well as other legal tech educational material. Anyone in the eDiscovery community that wants some quick and free resume feedback is encouraged to contact support@matchdiscovery.com .

Employers can post eDiscovery jobs for free, customize their company profile to attract candidates and request job posting positioning and visibility guidance. Either Match Discovery will post the jobs for you or a representative from your company can post the jobs. Job postings are checked frequently for accuracy, and inactive job postings are removed.

About Match Discovery

Match Discovery (https://matchdiscovery.com) was launched in 2020 by Townsend Synergies LLC, a boutique eDiscovery consulting firm. Match Discovery is a platform that connects job seekers and employers in the legal technology industry. Its goal is to provide and promote job opportunities and resources for those interested in the legal tech industry to grow professionally and personally.

If you are interested in posting jobs or partnering with Match Discovery, please contact crew@matchdiscovery.com .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing for Match Discovery

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com

