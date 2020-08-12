Akari Therapeutics Announces Successful End-of-Phase II Meeting With FDA to Initiate Pivotal Phase III Study for Treatment of Bullous Pemphigoid With Nomacopan

Phase III randomized placebo-controlled study in moderate to severe bullous pemphigoid (BP) patients with a primary endpoint of complete disease remission on minimal oral corticosteroids (OCS) agreed to with the FDA.



/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where the complement and/or leukotriene systems are implicated, announces a successful End of Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding Akari’s proposed pivotal Phase III program for the treatment of BP.

The FDA has agreed to a two-part pivotal trial with Part A and Part B having the same structure, duration, endpoints and target population of moderate and severe BP patients.

In the Phase III study, patients will be randomized to receive either nomacopan plus oral corticosteroids (OCS) or placebo plus OCS. Following an initial stabilization phase, the steroids will be tapered according to disease response to a minimal level of OCS (< 0.1mg/kg/d prednisone or equivalent) which is considered safe. If disease response is rapid, as was seen in the nomacopan Phase II study in patients with BP, OCS could be tapered to the minimal level within six weeks. The goal of conventional OCS tapering is to achieve minimal therapy (prednisone < 0.1mg/kg/day) within four to six months after initiation of treatment1. Patients will only have their OCS tapered if their disease continues to respond to treatment as the OCS dose is decreased.

Once patients are on minimal OCS plus either nomacopan or placebo, the primary endpoint will be achieved by those patients with complete disease remission for eight weeks or longer. The duration of the study is six months after which patients may be eligible to enter a separate one-year long-term safety study to provide at least six months of additional safety data.

Part A of the study is the same design as Part B but smaller and with the objective of comparing the Company’s target dose (comparable to dosing used in the Company’s hematopoietic stem cell transplant-related thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) Phase III programs) with a lower dose of nomacopan and with placebo. Following Part A and discussion with the FDA, Part B will be conducted at the same trial sites using the optimal dose from Part A.

Clive Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Akari Therapeutics, said, “Following our positive Phase II study, we are very pleased that the FDA has agreed with the pivotal study design and provided a clear pathway to a potential approval for nomacopan in patients with BP. Success in this study would also open up a range of other dermatological conditions with related pathology.”

Russell P. Hall, M.D., Professor of Dermatology, Duke University School of Medicine, who attended Akari’s EOP2 meeting, said, “These proposed studies are expected to provide the critical data needed to assess the efficacy of nomacopan in providing rapid control of the inflammation in the skin of patients with bullous pemphigoid and minimize the need for high dose systemic corticosteroids in this very vulnerable patient population.”

1Feliciani et al (2015)

Background on Bullous Pemphigoid (BP)

BP is a severe orphan autoimmune inflammatory blistering skin disease with no approved treatments in the U.S. and Europe. This chronic disease may last several years in the absence of treatment and has a tendency to relapse. BP is most common in the elderly and is primarily treated with steroids and immunosuppressants for six months or more which bring with them deleterious side effects and an approximately three-fold increase in mortality in the BP treated population. The prevalence of BP is estimated to be over 100,000 patients in U.S. and Europe.

In BP patients there is evidence that both terminal complement activation (via complement component C5) and the lipid mediator leukotriene B4 (LTB4) have a central role in driving the disease. Ex vivo data in BP patients, published in the August 2019 edition of JCI Insight [ LINK ], showed a pronounced accumulation of LTB4 and C5 and its activation products in the inflamed skin of BP patients. This underlies the rationale for treatment with nomacopan which is a unique bifunctional inhibitor of both C5 and LTB4 and a range of downstream cytokines. In addition to BP, the Company believes this unique mode of action underpins the activity of nomacopan across the Company’s other target conditions – TMA-HSCT, COVID pneumonia and ophthalmology.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhibitors of acute and chronic inflammation, specifically for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases, in particular those where the complement (C5) or leukotriene (LTB4) systems, or both complement and leukotrienes together, play a primary role in disease progression. Akari's lead drug candidate, nomacopan (formerly known as Coversin), is a C5 complement inhibitor that also independently and specifically inhibits leukotriene B4 (LTB4) activity.

