Rogers celebrates Ted Rogers Scholarship Class of 2020 in Southwestern Ontario on International Youth Day

Empowering youth through education, 28 scholarships in SWO for fall 2020



$6.5 million in scholarships awarded to Canadian students since 2017

KITCHENER, Ontario, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, as the United Nations marks International Youth Day 2020 and the power of engaging young people to make a difference, Rogers Communications celebrates the Ted Rogers Scholarship Class of 2020 in Southwestern Ontario. 28 deserving students in the region will begin their post-secondary studies with the scholarship program this fall. Building on the legacy of Rogers founder Ted Rogers, these scholarships help aspiring young leaders overcome barriers to accessing post-secondary education.

In a year where Canadian high school graduations were marked with yard signs and virtual proms instead of commencement speeches and cap-and-gown celebrations, the rite of passage for this year’s class is unlike anything we’ve seen before – and their back-to-school experience may look different, too. And yet, for these future scientists and nurses, teachers and lawyers, engineers and artists, their commitment to a better path ahead is unwavering. These scholarships are a meaningful way to help young Canadians discover their potential, strengthen our communities, and build a brighter future.

“We are so proud of our scholarship recipients here in Southwestern Ontario, recognized for their leadership and commitment to making a difference in their communities by giving back in so many ways,” said Philippe Oille, President of Southwestern Ontario Region, Rogers. “Like our founder Ted Rogers, we believe education has the power to alter the path of one’s life and, as we mark the UN’s International Youth Day at a time of unprecedented change, we are proud to play a small part in helping these incredible young people fulfill their educational goals as they begin post-secondary studies this fall.”

Ted Rogers Scholarships provide $2,500 renewable scholarships for up to four years or $10,000 to recognize young leaders across Canada who are giving back to their communities in a meaningful way, all nominated by our 17 national partnership organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada, Boys & Girls Clubs Canada, YMCA Canada, Right to Play, Indspire, and Pflag Canada. Entrance scholarships of $2,500 are also provided to Rogers employees or their children. Collectively, this year’s class represents 10 provinces, 82 cities or towns, with 75% of national community recipients as members of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Colour) communities. Some of this year’s phenomenal recipients are featured in this video.

Now in its fourth year, Ted Rogers Scholarships has awarded $6.5 million in scholarships to recognize the incredible achievements of 1,400 young Canadians who have given back to their communities and as they embark on post-secondary studies. These recipients represent the best of what Canada is today, and more importantly, what our country will look like tomorrow.

This year we celebrate the Ted Rogers Scholarship recipients as part of The 60 Project, a year-long initiative to mark Rogers 60th anniversary by giving back and building a stronger Canada – from volunteering, monetary donations, and fundraising support; to investing in Canada and the networks that keep Canadians connected.

We are bringing this commitment to life by partnering with community organizations like Food Banks Canada, Women’s Shelters Canada, Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada, and Pflag Canada; providing Ted Rogers Community Grants to support organizations that help youth succeed inside and outside the classroom; investing in a 100% Canadian-based customer service team and in our networks to help Canada’s economy thrive and grow; and connecting the next generation to education and the support they need to build a bright future. The 60 Project is about making hope possible, right here, in the Canadian communities we call home.

