Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,549 in the last 365 days.

Vasta Platform Limited to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 20, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) today announced that it will report second quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020, following the close of the market on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 2791186) by dialing +1 (833) 519-1336 or +1 (914) 800-3898 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 21, 2020. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vastaplatform.com.

About Vasta

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta’s stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners.  Vasta’s mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes they are uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality.

Contact
Investor Relations
ri@somoseducacao.com.br

Primary Logo

You just read:

Vasta Platform Limited to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 20, 2020

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.