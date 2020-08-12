Wishbone Medical Appoints Jeff George to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WishBone Medical, Inc., a leader in pediatric orthopedic medical devices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff George, global healthcare executive and investor, to the company’s board of directors, effective August 12, 2020.



“As WishBone takes on more opportunities and acquisitions, it is important to add expertise and capital, of which Jeff George provides both,” said Nick Deeter, founder, Chairman, and CEO of WishBone Medical. “Emerging growth companies like ours go through numerous phases in their development. Jeff is an extremely important addition to the Board – he will help WishBone to implement the plan and become the undisputed leader in pediatric orthopedics. WishBone has moved at light speed to raise standards for the 95%* of children who still receive adult implants that are not FDA-cleared for pediatric use. As the first and only pediatric orthopedic company operating with a 'single-use' business model, we’re on track to fully mitigate this issue once and for all.”

Jeff is currently Managing Partner of Maytal Capital, a healthcare-focused private equity and venture capital investment and advisory firm he founded in 2017, and an Operating Partner at Revival Healthcare Capital, a medical device-focused private equity firm based in Texas. He serves on the Board of Directors at Amneal Pharmaeuticals (NYSE: AMRX), a leading specialty and generic pharmaceuticals company, and at Roam Analytics, a Silicon Valley-based artificial intelligence healthcare software firm. From 2008 to 2016, Jeff served on the Executive Committee of Switzerland-based Novartis Group AG, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, where he served as Division Head & CEO of Sandoz, Novartis’s $10 billion generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars subsidiary headquartered in Munich, Germany and then as Division Head & CEO of Texas-based Alcon, Novartis’s then $10 billion eyecare subsidiary.

“WishBone is an exciting, mission-driven, and rapidly-growing leader in pediatric orthopedics, and I am honored to join the Board,” said Jeff George. “Spending time with Nick and his leadership team the past year has given me strong conviction that WishBone is poised for continued break-out growth as we work to meet the significant unmet need for kids in this important field. I look forward to partnering with Nick and the Board to support WishBone as it scales in the US and globally.”

Jeff holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), where he studied international economics and emerging markets political economy. He received his B.A. in international relations, magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa, from Carleton College. An active volunteer, Jeff also serves on the board of directors for several non-profit organizations, including Education Opens Doors (where he is Chairman), the North Texas Food Bank, and the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) of Dallas. He previously served on the Board of Directors for AdvaMed, the medical device industry association. Both he and Maytal Capital are based in Dallas, Texas.

About WishBone Medical

WishBone Medical is a global pediatric orthopedic company, committed to providing anatomically appropriate innovative implants, instruments and biologics in single-use, sterile packed procedure kits, designed to prevent infection, reduce overall costs for customers and achieve the best outcomes for children around the world who are still growing. The WishBone Medical Family of Companies offers 42 product systems with operations in Warsaw, IN, Istanbul, and Singapore.

