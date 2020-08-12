Palayan is Pleased to Announce the Appointment of Original Shark Tank Investor and Global Infomercial Inventor Kevin Harrington as an Advisor to the Board of Directors and Consultant to the Company

/EIN News/ -- Windermere, FL, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Palayan Resources, Inc. (OTC: PLYN) (the "Company" or “PLYN”), an emerging growth gold mining company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties, is pleased to announce the appointment of Original Shark Tank Investor and Global Infomercial Inventor Kevin Harrington as an Advisor to the Board of Directors and Consultant to the Company.



One of the original Sharks on the hit TV show Shark Tank and an innovator in infomercial marketing, Kevin Harrington is a pioneer of the As Seen On TV empire while enabling countless entrepreneurs and business leaders to turn their ideas into reality. Throughout his corporate ventures, he has launched more than 500 products, driving over $5 billion in sales. As a board member, Kevin co-founded the Entrepreneur’s Organization and his legendary work behind-the-scenes of business ventures with his entrepreneurs has produced dozens of millionaires.

Twenty of the companies with which Kevin has been involved have each topped $100 million in revenue. (https://kevinharrington.tv)

"I can think of no better way to serve,” said Harrington. "I am very excited to join Palayan to help advance its Kokkus Project! I will share my vast knowledge and resources with the Board and help the Company during this period of growth as it comes out of obscurity and turns into a first-class gold company!”

“We’re honored to have Kevin join our team at Palayan as an advisor,” said James Jenkins, CEO, of Palayan Resources, Inc. “He has an extensive and successful track record in supporting companies and we look forward to working with Kevin in growing Palayan as we continue to acquire and develop first-class gold and mineral properties globally. We are sure that our shareholders will realize the influence Kevin has and we are confident that he will be instrumental in accelerating the development of the Kokkus Project and building Palayan into a recognizable name in the gold mining industry.”

Barry Davis, Chief Operating Officer and member of Palayan’s Board of Directors, commented: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and of our shareholders, we would like to welcome Kevin to Palayan. Kevin strengthens our approach at the right time, as we move our Kokkus Project forward. His tremendous experience in management and business development will provide invaluable assistance and bring further depth to our team during this period of growth and expansion. Kevin has vast international experience with a history of knowing, and advising, the most powerful companies and leaders in the world. Kevin will be a huge asset to drive our future growth and enable us to become a producing gold company.”

ABOUT PALAYAN RESOURCES, INC.

Palayan Resources, Inc. is an emerging growth gold mining company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Management has extensive experience in global exploration and the mining industry. The Company is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high-quality projects worldwide. Headquartered in Windermere, FL, Palayan Resources is aiming to build a portfolio of low cost, high margin mineral-rich projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, securing necessary financing, the future of the U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations pertaining to the mining and exploration of mineral properties. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company has no mineral resource or reserve estimate for the Kokkus Project at this time and may not have sufficient funding to thoroughly explore, drill or develop the project. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.