DNA Brands Solar Division Reports Record Sales; Anticipates $2-$3 Million in New Contract Sales; Signs Second Installer for Continued National Expansion

/EIN News/ -- Lauderdale by the Sea, FL, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- 954 Solar dba The Solar Elite (OTC PINK: DNAX), a leading integrated solar brokerage company based in South Florida, is pleased to announce the company anticipates $2-3 Million in new solar contract sales in the next 12 to 18 months.



For the first month of Q3 (July), new contract sales were up considerably, just shy of five hundred thousand ($500K). “Considering all of 2019 954Solar grossed about $1.3 million in total sales for the year. We are off to a great start and proof that our digital marketing efforts are working,” stated Adrian McKenzie, CEO of DNA Brands.

The company has also recently entered into a partnership with Urban Solar Group, as a premier dealer in the Florida market. This partnership allows The Solar Elite to expand installation capacity statewide. This now marks the company’s Second installer relationship.

This expansion will have very little overhead as The Solar Elite will utilize their online expertise and its virtual sales brokerage office. The expansion into this area will provide access to approximately 6 Million new customers. With less than 1% of the current power in the State of Florida sourced from solar energy, the residential and commercial markets represent a prime opportunity for continued exponential growth.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Urban Solar Group is a leader in the design, production, and sales of solar solutions in the United States. This premier dealer relationship will allow access to an established support network and provide The Solar Elite the ability to focus on aggressive sales growth.

Andrew Ferrin, CEO of The Solar Elite, states, "This Partnership is perfect for us to continue our statewide expansion. Our commitment to customers to evaluate the many options they have for installers in the state, couldn't have been easier with Urban Solar Group. We are looking to only align ourselves with the Best EPCs in the industry and are proud to bring Urban into our growing family.”

Ferrin continued, "The expansion is a result of our relationship with our PACE Funding manager, who brought us this exclusive deal with Urban Solar Group. This gives us a significant advantage to many up and coming companies as being a premier dealer and allows us to focus on what we do best: Educating customers about the financial and environmental benefits of going solar. We will continue building a strong customer base in Florida and beyond while continuing to seek out future expansion and acquisition opportunities. We are also exploring future acquisitions to expand into the California market and we look forward to sharing more details with our shareholders as our plans develop."

About The Solar Elite:

The Solar Elite is a Solar Brokerage firm, bringing over a decade of marketing and sales expertise into the solar market. Specializing in commercial and residential properties, with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. The Company is focused on becoming a nationwide leader in green energy by employing an effective strategy for solar and roofing needs by making it cost-effective and energy-efficient.

For more information please visit: www.Thesolarelite.com

About DNA Brands Inc:

DNA Brands (DNAX), is a Colorado holding company. At present, it owns all the IP for its Two Time award winning Energy Drink, DNA Energy. In March 2020, DNA Brands Acquired 954Solar as a wholly owned subsidiary, creating a solar digital marketing division. The company is looking to make one final acquisition (in the cannabis Sector). Resulting in a Holding Company with a few operating entities, working for the benefit of shareholders.

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains statements that are "Forward-Looking" in nature (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). All Statements regarding the Company's financial position, potential, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations are Forward-Looking statements. Many of these statements contain words such as "goal," "aims," "may," "expect," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "would," "exceed," "should," "steady," "plan," "potential," "dramatic," and variations of such words and similar expressions identify Forward-Looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a Forward-Looking statement. Because Forward -Looking statements involve future risks and uncertainties, there are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company cannot predict the actual effect these factors will have on its results and many of the factors and their effects are beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise. Given these uncertainties, you should not rely too heavily on these forward-looking statements. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

