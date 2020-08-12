iMedia Brands Appoints Darryl Porter to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) has appointed Darryl Porter to its board of directors, effective August 11, 2020.



Mr. Porter is a proven media executive with over 30 years of diversified business and creative experience in television, film and music. He is the CEO of Iconic Spectrum, a licensing company that specializes in monetizing African American icons like Miles Davis and George Duke across all forms of media. Prior to Iconic Spectrum, Mr. Porter served as CEO of Underworld Entertainment, a Disney-affiliated, feature film production company. During his tenure, Underworld developed notable films such as “Dead Presidents” and “Menace II Society.” Earlier in his career, Mr. Porter was VP, Business Affairs at Tribune Entertainment. He began his career at the law firm of Schuyler, Roche & Zwirner, specializing in securities litigation and sports and entertainment law. Mr. Porter holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law.

“I’m very pleased Darryl has agreed to join iMedia’s board,” said Landel Hobbs, chairman of iMedia Brands. “We are accelerating our growth as a leading interactive media company, and it’s critical we have a seasoned entertainment executive like Darryl on the board who can immediately impact our growth strategies and our marketplace opportunities.”

Commenting on his appointment, Darryl said, “I am excited to be part of iMedia and I look forward to helping the teams continue to build a culture of entrepreneurial spirit and passionate innovation that engages customers’ imaginations, interests and needs. Today’s shifting media landscape requires that kind of effort and skill, and I look forward to contributing.”

Mr. Porter fills a board vacancy created by Benoît Jamar’s resignation last week. Commenting on the departure, Hobbs said: “On behalf of the iMedia board, we appreciate Benoît’s service and contributions to our business and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche television networks, niche advertisers and complementary media services in North America. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, Bulldog Shopping Network, Float Left Interactive, J.W. Hulme and iMedia Media Services. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

