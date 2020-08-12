New VDT–0608 Video Display Terminal is the Form-Fit-Function Replacement with Modern Features and Capabilities For 10.4-inch Avionics Displays

The modular VDT–0608 allows options for a resistive multi-touch screen, customizable bezel, and Intellisense’s vFusion™ technology for blending 2-4 inputs using low-latency hardware.

/EIN News/ -- Torrance, CA, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 12, 2020 – Torrance, CA – Intellisense Systems, Inc., a leading provider of multi-function avionics display systems, introduces the VDT–0608, a 10.4-inch rugged display that provides an upgrade path to modern display technologies. The VDT–0608 serves as a form-fit-function replacement for legacy XGA displays, and the In-Plane Switching (IPS) screen technology improves viewing angles, reliability, and optical performance. It delivers enhanced video capability while decreasing weight, incorporating technological advances such as high-efficiency solid-state lighting. The display also features a fully customizable bezel with options for pushbuttons, rocker switches, rotary knobs, ambient light sensors, and an inclinometer.

“We’re very excited to offer the VDT–0608 with vFusion™, our real time technology for blending and displaying 2-4 screen inputs on a single screen,” said Juan Hodelin, Intellisense’s General Manager and Vice President of Automation, Robotics, and Sensor Systems. “vFusion combines multiple video inputs and displays them on the VDT–0608 using hardware-based solution. The user can select how the signals are displayed from any of these options: picture-in-picture with zoom capabilities, windowing, tiling, scaling, alpha-blending, or overlays. This reduces the utilization of external processors, which can be overtaxed with these desired features and makes for a more efficient video architecture solution.”

The VDT–0608 uses a high-color active-matrix liquid-crystal display (AM-LCD) with XGA (1024 x 768) resolution with high brightness/contrast, wide viewing angles, and sunlight readability. Both the display and bezel are day/night selectable and compatible with the Night Vision Imaging System (NVIS). This display supports a variety of digital video interfaces and features two fiber optic ARINC-818 inputs alongside two DVI-D inputs. The modular system is available with an optional Resistive Multi-Touch Screen (RMTS), and several additional interfaces may be accommodated, including SATA, ESATA/USB, Gig ENET, MIL-STD-1553, Ethernet, Serial, and ARINC-825 Communications.

About Intellisense Systems, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced sensing and display solutions supporting a data continuum from acquisition to visualization. We enhance our hardware with software that adds intelligence to our systems and can turn raw data into useful information for improved decision making and process automation. Intellisense Systems offers both off-the-shelf products and custom development services. These services include research and development, requirements analysis, design, systems integration, prototyping, production, testing, field support, and training. Headquartered in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, the company occupies 100,000 square feet across multiple facilities. Our manufacturing capabilities include electronics fabrication, unit qualification testing, systems integration, and volume production with full quality assurance. Intellisense Systems is qualified across engineering, accounting, and manufacturing to serve government and commercial customers.

Media Contact

Email: media@intellisenseinc.com

Phone: (310) 320-1827

Attachments

Intellisense Systems 310-320-1827 media@intellisenseinc.com