Murphy USA Raises $1 Million and Counting for Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Murphy USA stores nationwide achieve $1 million milestone in first national cause campaign ‘Great Futures Fueled Here’

/EIN News/ -- EL DORADO, Ark., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is thrilled to announce its store employees and customers have raised more than $1 million for Boys & Girls Clubs of America youth in 2020. This milestone comes on the heels of the company’s partnership announcement with the youth advocacy organization in April – the gasoline and convenience store leader’s first national cause marketing initiative.



“We are blown away by the generosity of our customers and employees who have more than doubled our original commitment of $500,000 to support Boys & Girls Clubs members,” said Andrew Clyde, President and CEO of Murphy USA. “Even in these trying times, we’re deeply moved and proud to see the generous spirit of our customers and Murphy USA store employees through their support of the Great Futures Fueled Here campaign that will help provide opportunities for the next generation.”

The multi-phase cause campaign launched April 1 across nearly 1,500 Murphy USA locations in 25 states. During the campaign, customers can choose to make a monetary contribution of $1, $2 or $5, or round-up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount at checkout. The funds raised will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs in the same communities served by Murphy USA locations.

“The young people we serve are in dire need of community support as they navigate unprecedented challenges this year,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Murphy USA has galvanized its nationwide network of stores to give back to the kids and teens right in their backyard. We’re amazed by the tremendous response to our partnership so far, and we look forward to continuing to achieve great things together.”

Every year, 4.6 million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a youth advocacy organization working to ensure that all kids and teens have the same opportunities to succeed in life. After-school programs at Boys & Girls Clubs support the learning young people do during the school day. They ensure all youth have the resources they need to achieve a great future – including a safe, supportive environment and caring adult mentors.

The second phase of the ‘Great Futures Fueled Here’ campaign will run through Sept. 1, 2020. Customers can round up or donate $1, $5, or $10. To donate or learn more, visit www.murphydonates.online . To learn more about what Boys & Girls Clubs of America is doing to help youth and families during this time, visit www.bgca.org .

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with nearly 1,500 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest United States. The company and its team of nearly 10,000 employees serve an estimated 1.7 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline stations in 25 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. For more information, please visit www.murphyusa.com .

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( BGCA.org ) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs daily during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. To learn more, visit Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook or Twitter .

Media Contact:

Don Miller – Community Relations Ambassador

Don.Miller@murphyusa.com

Office: 870-881-6617