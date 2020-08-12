Juniper Networks Expands Reach of AI-Driven Enterprise with New Wi-Fi 6 Access Points

Expanded AP portfolio enables more enterprises to leverage Mist AI and the cloud for optimal user experiences and maximum cost savings via proven AIOps

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 -- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced four new wireless access points (APs) that extend benefits of AI-driven Wi-Fi 6 to additional verticals and use cases. These new hardware models, driven by Mist AI and operated via Juniper's award-winning cloud services, now bring all of the benefits of the Juniper® AI-Driven Enterprise to cost-conscious small businesses, locations with extreme weather conditions (e.g. outdoor), unique form factor requirements (e.g. dormitories) and enterprises looking to address the huge increase in remote workers. From stores and schools to homes and hospitals, companies of all sizes and with a wide array of deployment requirements can now take advantage of the insight, automation, performance and actions uniquely delivered by the Juniper Mist wireless solution.



To complement the robust family of existing Juniper access points driven by Mist AI, we are introducing the following 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) AP models:

AP63: Extremely high-performance Wi-Fi 6 outdoor AP with vBLE antenna array to deliver Wi-Fi and location services in outdoor and extremely harsh environments.



AP33: High-performance Wi-Fi 6 AP with integrated vBLE antenna array to support Wi-Fi and location services for moderate density Wi-Fi needs that also require accurate location services. Ideal for smaller enterprise offices, retail sites, K12 schools and medical clinics.



AP32: High-performance Wi-Fi 6 AP with integrated omni BLE antenna to support Wi-Fi and basic asset visibility location services for cost sensitive environments. Ideal for remote workers, smaller enterprise offices and K12 schools that do not require advanced location services.



AP12: Compact wall plate Wi-Fi 6 AP with easy and flexible deployment while enabling the connection of multiple devices. It is ideal for home offices, remote workers, school dorm and hotel room environments.

The new APs follow in the footsteps of the wildly successful AP43, the Juniper Mist flagship Wi-Fi 6 access point. As the first cloud-managed Wi-Fi 6 access points with integrated AI-driven automation and insight, the Juniper AP portfolio simplifies Wi-Fi 6 operations and delivers unique “AI for AX” features such as intelligent load balancing between radios/bands, service levels that monitor and enforce orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA) subcarrier assignments, Basic Service Set (BSS) coloring assignments for high-density Wi-Fi environments, sticky client prevention using AI-driven algorithms and advanced radio resource management (RRM).



Juniper Access Points are deployed in conjunction with the Juniper Mist Wi-Fi Assurance cloud service, which enables simple and scalable AIOps, including automated WLAN configuration, service level expectations (SLEs), fault isolation, anomaly detection and dynamic packet capture (dPCAP). The Marvis Virtual Network Assistant (VNA) is an optional additional cloud service that provides interactive drill down into network and user behavior, prescriptive actions and AI-driven operations. All Juniper Mist products come with AI-driven support which includes proactive notifications, automated workflows and “flattened” TAC tiers for accelerated problem resolution with fewer headaches.



Supporting Quotes



“The new Wi-Fi 6 APs enable even more Juniper customers to attain the benefits of the AI-driven enterprise. It is now more affordable to bring automation and insight to traditionally cost-sensitive environments like small businesses, college dormitories, retail stores and K-12 schools and outdoor environments. In addition, we have bolstered our AI-Driven Enterprise @ Home solution with world-class wireless at a cost-effective price that is tightly integrated with our WAN Assurance, Marvis Virtual Network Assistant and security offerings for the best user experiences from client to cloud.” - Sudheer Matta, VP of Products at Juniper

“This new portfolio is great for our school district’s needs. With COVID-19 and distance learning forcing us to rapidly evolve our communication methods, the AP12 in particular could solve many of our current problems and simplify things for remote employees who depend on a reliable network connection in order to do their jobs. I also see compelling use cases for the AP63 to extend our existing AI-driven network to key outdoor spaces.” – Steve Mitzel, Director of IT, Ashland School District

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world.

