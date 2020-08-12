Beauty Pageant Sorority™ Launches Social Network for pageant enthusiasts
Beauty Pageants Sorority™ is an exclusive sorority for pageant enthusiasts. It is a social network for all things pageantry.LAGUNA BEACH, CA, US, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Achievement Productions announces the launch of an exclusive social media platform for beauty pageants titled “Beauty Pageant Sorority ™”
Beauty Pageant Sorority™ aims to bridge the gap between pageant contestants and other stakeholders to facilitate the beauty industry!
Laguna California, USA – Beauty Pageant Sorority™ is a newly launched social media site that is designed to benefit Beauty Pageant Contestants in expanding their professional network by connecting with directors, pageant businesses, and pageant enthusiasts. This online platform promotes female empowerment both inside and outside the realm of pageantry industry innovative processes.
Beauty Pageant Sorority™ is set to become the ultimate hub of all things pageantry. The platform is ideal for aspiring beauty contestants, fashion designers, event organizers, directors, sponsors, and pageant fans. Interested parties can sign up today, completely free, and start networking with like-minded fellow beauty enthusiasts. The site allows contestants to locate pageants, coaches, and resources to help them in their quest for the crown. It also assists pageant directors in connecting with potential contestants, obtain judges, emcees, and sponsors.
This social network for pageants is going to be a one-stop-networking tool for everyone affiliated with this industry. The designers of this platform are planning to launch a marketplace within this website to allow the users to sell items related to pageants. Interested sellers will be able to upload pictures of the goods they wish to sell to attract relevant buyers. Furthermore, in order to aid the pageant contestants, the designers have integrated a fund-raising feature on this platform. This feature will enable the contestants to request for money from the existing users (sponsors and fans) to raise funds to conveniently finance their pageant related expenditures.
While talking about the planned advantages of Beauty Pageant Sorority™, one of the spokespersons of the company said: “You can think of this platform as a Social Network”. However, it is specifically set up for Pageant contestants, directors, pageant system owners, and enthusiasts to communicate with each other. Since most pageants fall within a female-dominated niche, we decided to call this platform as a Sorority. Apart from connecting with co-professionals, the users of this social media site will be able to expand their business and influence the industry. They will be able to sell their products, raise funds, create events, establish fan pages, and much more.”
At Beauty Pageant Sorority™, users can upgrade their membership level to boost their posts and increase their visibility. Parties can also create pages and groups to boost their pageant title or pageant system. The users of the site also have the ability to upload video clips and watch movies on the website.
Moreover, users can locate and chat with pageant contestants, directors, and other related lobbies to substantiate their careers.
About the Company:
Beauty Pageant Sorority™ is an exclusive sorority for pageant contestants, directors, pageant businesses, and pageant enthusiasts to connect with one another. It is a social network for all things pageantry.
