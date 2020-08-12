A Flood of National Floors Direct Reviews Welcome the Company's Redesigned Website
Dozens of positive National Floors Direct reviews have come in since the company decided to redesign its flagship website.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Floors Direct has been providing flooring services to New York residents for years. However, they recently decided to completely redesign their website to make it more accessible and user-friendly. Since the change took place, dozens of positive National Floors Direct reviews have come in through the website itself, third-party review websites, and social media platforms.
5 National Floors Direct Reviews Praising the Website Redesign
Users praised a lot of the website’s newest features, but many of the National Floors Direct reviews focused on the ease of use and the ability to quickly contact the company for their services. In any case, let’s take a look at just a few of the positive National Floors Direct reviews:
“I don’t often write reviews for websites, but I like to give credit where credit is due. I’ve used National Floors Direct in the past and was very pleased with their services. However, their old website was a bit clunky and simplistic. It wasn’t easy to view all of their product lines. Moreover, it took a few clicks before I could actually find out how to contact them. Now, I can quickly scroll through dozens of flooring options and contact National Floors Direct with just the click of a button!” - National Floors Direct Reviews
“When I look to hire a company for something, I usually look for businesses in my area using my phone. Unfortunately, a lot of companies don’t have their websites optimized for mobile use. This can make it nearly impossible to use these sites without pulling out my laptop. Thankfully, National Floors Direct has a user-friendly website that works great on mobile devices. I also tested it out on my laptop and it worked just as well there, too!” - National Floors Direct Reviews
“It’s pretty easy to throw together a basic business website these days. If you have $20 and a few minutes, you can make a business website. When I see a business that clearly didn’t take the time to make a user-friendly website, I just move on to the next one. I don’t have time to waste on businesses that don’t care about their virtual users. I can say with complete confidence that National Floors Direct cares about us. Their website looks and functions very well.” - National Floors Direct Reviews
“When I needed to replace my vinyl flooring, I searched around a few different businesses in my area. In the end, I settled on National Floors direct because their website was really easy to navigate and they provided a lot of detail about all of their products. I highly recommend them!” - National Floors Direct Reviews
“When it comes to home repair, I like any business that offers free estimates for their services. As soon as I went to the National Floors Direct homepage, I was given the option to input my information and get a free estimate. I loved it!” - National Floors Direct Reviews
